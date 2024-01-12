Joint and muscle pain, not hot flushes, are the most common symptom of menopause among women in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Hot flushes, once thought to be the most common symptom among midlife women, have been knocked off their top spot.

Researchers here found that aches and pain in the muscles and joints are the top menopausal complaint among women in Singapore, affecting between 30 and 40 per cent of them.

Yet, most doctors in Singapore and overseas do not recognise menopausal joint pain, often diagnosing the problem as wear and tear of overuse or ageing.

Called arthralgia, it had moderate or severe impact on a third of the midlife women who participated in two studies conducted by the Integrated Women’s Health Programme (IWHP) at the National University Hospital (NUH) and the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) in 2023.

Both studies, focused on Chinese, Malay, and Indian women – the three main races in Singapore – were funded by the Singapore National Medical Research Council under its Senior Clinician Scientist Award given to Professor Yong Eu Leong. The amount was about $3.5 million for 2021 to 2025.

The first study, a ranking of menopausal symptoms published in October 2023 in Maturitas, an international journal that focuses on midlife and post-productive health, discovered that joint and muscular discomfort was the most reported symptom among women here.

More than three in five, or 62.5 per cent, of 1,054 Singaporean women reported symptoms of arthralgia during their menopause, compared with 27.5 per cent for sleep problems, 20.3 per cent for vaginal dryness, and 19.6 per cent for mental and physical exhaustion. Hot flushes were the fifth most reported symptom, at 18.6 per cent.

“About 30 to 40 per cent of them complained of very severe joint or muscular discomfort,” said Professor Yong, Emeritus Consultant in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at NUH.

Two participants, Madam Regina Lim, 58, and Ms Nicole Doyle, 52, were among those who reported muscle and joint pain.