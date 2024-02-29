What employers need to know about grievance handling at work

Singapore’s first workplace fairness law is slated to be introduced in the second half of 2024 to give workers better protection against discrimination at work.

Under the proposed Workplace Fairness Legislation, employers are required to put in place proper processes so that aggrieved employees and their employers can attempt to resolve grievances and disputes amicably within the firm early on. This will help build fairer and more harmonious workplaces in Singapore.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP)* answers some commonly-asked questions on resolving workplace grievances.

Q: What is grievance handling and why is it important?

Grievance handling is the management of formal employee complaints – or grievances – about unfair treatment at work.

By establishing formal grievance handling processes, employers provide a safe channel for employees to raise their concerns without fear of retaliation. At the same time, employers have a neutral feedback channel to explain their policies and rationale for certain management decisions.

Employers can also avoid putting their corporate reputation at risk by tackling unacceptable or unfair practices quickly. This assures employees that their concerns are taken seriously, and helps boost their morale and productivity.