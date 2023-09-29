Self-employed and lower-wage workers are vulnerable: NTUC report

NTUC also highlighted the vulnerability of lower-wage workers, as well as the self-employed, due to unfavourable working conditions, limited job security and inadequate work protections.

Only 45 per cent of workers in the bottom 20th percentile for wages had a clear understanding of the promotion opportunities and requirements for job advancement, compared with 63 per cent for those in the 20th to 50th percentile.

Moreover, only one in four lower-wage workers – defined as those earning up to the 20th percentile income level for full-timers, or $2,492 a month as at 2022 – attended training in the last year.

Time constraint was the top reason cited by those who did not attend training in that period.

Lower-wage workers also found it harder to find jobs with flexible arrangements.

Seven in 10 of those with caregiving responsibilities who earn under $2,500 a month found it challenging to find jobs with flexible arrangements, compared with half for those in higher income brackets.

“The irony is that many of these low-wage workers are also (providing) essential services,” Ms Shirley Loo, NTUC director of economic policy, said in a briefing on the report’s findings on Thursday.

“We believe that for an advanced economy like Singapore, no worker should be left behind in the nation’s progress,” she added.

To help even the playing field for these workers, the NTUC recommended that elements of the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) be expanded to more lower-wage roles, such as machine operators and those in social services.

The PWM is a wage ladder with pay rises pegged to training and productivity.