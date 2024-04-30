Cultivating scientific excellence: How med school's resources help scientists advance and save lives

In March, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School announced they had identified a gene that is responsible for regulating energy supply to cells that drive kidney failure. The science may be quite technical for many of us, but it is a discovery that could result in new treatments to delay the progression of kidney disease.

Millions of people suffer from the disease worldwide, including 500,000 people in Singapore.

This latest scientific discovery is one of many the graduate medical school has achieved – its researchers and clinician-scientists are tackling major health issues and diseases, from kidney disease and cancer, to Alzheimer’s and dengue.

To continuously contribute to furthering science and improving healthcare, Duke-NUS sets up its researchers for success with a whole-organisation approach to excellence. The school was ranked one of the top 250 employers this year, in a list by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.

“In essence, Duke-NUS stands out as a nurturing environment where employees are valued, supported and encouraged to excel, fostering a community where everyone can thrive,” says Professor Lok Shee Mei, provost’s chair and deputy director of the Emerging Infectious Diseases programme at Duke-NUS.

Driving research excellence

Prof Lok knows what it takes to lead a successful scientific research team. Fuelled by a desire to better understand the immune system and help humans overcome viruses, she and her team have made significant discoveries that contribute to the ongoing development of vaccines and treatments for dengue and Zika.

With the school’s support, she has become a global leader in the field of structural flavivirology – examining specific viruses’ shapes to understand and combat diseases – and a well-respected academic in cryo-electron microscopy. She credits these successes to Duke-NUS’ understanding of what it takes to conduct research efficiently.