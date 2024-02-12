askST Jobs: Should you announce that you’re open to new jobs?

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: Is it advisable for me to indicate on professional networking platforms that I’m open to new jobs when I haven’t resigned from my current role?

A: Before indicating on public social media platforms whether you are open to work, you should weigh the pros and cons of how this can affect your current job, says Ms Jaya Dass, the regional managing director of permanent recruitment at Randstad Asia-Pacific.

“If you prefer to maintain privacy, conducting a job search without indicating your status may be the best approach.

“If you are working with a recruiter, you can let them know your privacy preferences, especially if you work in a small and connected industry.”

It is also crucial to evaluate potential risks around indicating your job search status, such as negative perceptions by current employers or colleagues, adds Ms Dass.

It is more common and acceptable to publicly indicate one’s openness to a new job in some industries and job roles than others, she notes.

“For creative industries such as advertising, design, film or publishing, there is less stigma around taking on multiple jobs.

“As there is an established culture of freelancing and moonlighting within these sectors, it is less taboo – if at all – to publicly indicate that one is available for work.”

The lack of stigma also applies to some technology specialists, such as software developers and cyber-security professionals who hold highly sought-after technical skills.

“As this group of talent is in high demand, there is an implicit understanding that they have the agency to switch jobs when a better opportunity arises.”

But there are some roles and industries where secrecy matters more, such as those who work on intellectual property, and mergers and acquisitions, says Ms Dass.

“Employees should be aware of the terms stated in their non-disclosure agreements as they may not be able to share some information about their work responsibilities or achievements for a set period of time.”

Ms Dass says some employers may not be accepting of the idea of their workers searching for new jobs while being employed with them. The employers may perceive that as a sign of ingratitude, or it could pose a data or security risk regarding proprietary information.

This could sour the relationship between the employee and the organisation, making it difficult to leverage existing relationships for new connections, or return to the company to work, she adds.

To mitigate these risks, individuals should tread carefully when searching for a new role, she says.

The most prudent choice for job seekers is to keep their job search under wraps until they have secured future employment, in order to avoid any unwanted questions or hurt feelings at work.