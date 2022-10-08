Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi calls on PM Lee, Singapore ministers

SINGAPORE - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Saturday called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as part of his first official visit to Singapore.

During their meeting, PM Lee and Mr Hayashi reaffirmed the longstanding relations and strong cooperation between Singapore and Japan.

Mr Lee also welcomed Japan's increased engagement with Asean, with the 50th anniversary of Asean-Japan dialogue relations coming up in 2023.

"Received Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa today, on his first visit here as Foreign Minister. We first met around 20 years ago, and hadn’t seen each other for quite a few years," Mr Lee posted on his Facebook.

"Last year, Singapore and Japan celebrated 55 years of diplomatic ties, and we continue to explore cooperation in many new areas. As Japan reopens its borders, I am sure there will be even more exchanges between our countries, which will lead to stronger people-to-people ties."