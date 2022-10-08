Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi calls on PM Lee, Singapore ministers

SINGAPORE - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Saturday called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as part of his first official visit to Singapore.
During their meeting, PM Lee and Mr Hayashi reaffirmed the longstanding relations and strong cooperation between Singapore and Japan.
Mr Lee also welcomed Japan's increased engagement with Asean, with the 50th anniversary of Asean-Japan dialogue relations coming up in 2023.
"Received Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa today, on his first visit here as Foreign Minister. We first met around 20 years ago, and hadn’t seen each other for quite a few years," Mr Lee posted on his Facebook.
"Last year, Singapore and Japan celebrated 55 years of diplomatic ties, and we continue to explore cooperation in many new areas. As Japan reopens its borders, I am sure there will be even more exchanges between our countries, which will lead to stronger people-to-people ties."
Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said both leaders had a "fruitful exchange of views on a range of regional and international issues."
A statement from Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both Mr Hayashi and Mr Lee discussed issues such as Japan's hallmark diplomatic strategy - the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), the conflict in Ukraine, North Korea's accelerated weapons testing and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
FOIP was first floated by the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe in April 2016 and aimed to build support for the existing Western-led rules-based international order.
Mr Hayashi was hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.
Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Hayashi noted the good progress in bilateral cooperation and the strong momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries.
"They looked forward to deepening collaboration in areas of mutual interest. The foreign ministers also discussed regional and global developments," said MFA.
Mr Hayashi was also hosted to tea by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Taman Jurong Food Centre on Saturday afternoon.
Mr Hayashi departed for Malaysia later on Saturday, where he will meet his counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.