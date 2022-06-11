S'pore and Japan to enhance defence, security and economic cooperation

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Japan will work closer together to broaden defence and security cooperation and enhance economic ties, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday (June 11).

As the leaders met, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his counterpart Nobuo Kishi signed an enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges, which updates a 2009 agreement to formalise defence interactions between the countries.

"We have also commenced discussions on an agreement on the transfer of defence equipment and technology," PM Lee said at a joint press conference after meeting his counterpart at the Istana.

This agreement will establish a legal framework for the import and export of such equipment and technology, and several other Asean countries have signed a similar pact with Tokyo.

Mr Kishida said: "Based on the enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges, we agreed to move towards more concrete security cooperation."

The initial memorandum covers the exchange of visits by officials, policy dialogues and military staff talks, as well as cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and peace support operations, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said.

The enhanced pact identifies new areas of cooperation including logistic support, exchanges on defence technology, protection against chemical, biological, radiological and explosive threats, strategic communications and maritime security.

Mindef said both countries will also advance regional cooperation in a multilateral setting such as the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus, which brings together all 10 Asean members and eight key partners - Japan as well as Australia, China, India, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

Mr Kishida arrived on Friday to deliver the keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue. His two-day official visit is his first to Singapore since becoming prime minister last year.

On Saturday morning, he received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and had a new orchid hybrid named in his honour.

He then called on President Halimah Yacob, and they reaffirmed the broad and substantive relations between Singapore and Japan. They noted that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, economic links had remained robust and even increased. They also discussed other areas of cooperation such as digitalisation and restoring cross-border travel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.