Man wanted by US with $7 million bounty on his head still in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Singaporean businessman who has a US$5 million (S$7 million) bounty on his head is still in Singapore.

Kwek Kee Seng, 62, the owner of the Swanseas Port Services shipping company here, is accused of violating sanctions on North Korea.

He is wanted by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice programme offered a bounty for information on him on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Singapore Police Force said he is still in Singapore, and has been under investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department for offences under Singapore’s United Nations Act 2001.

His passport has been impounded since investigations began in April 2021.

The police said they shared information on investigations with US law enforcement authorities via a letter on April 30, 2021.

This was formally conveyed by Singapore to various US agencies through a third-party note on May 7, 2021.

The police said in a statement: “Since then, there were several more exchanges. Due to the nature and complexity of the case, investigations are still ongoing.”

They added that they wrote to their US counterparts on Friday to seek clarification, given that they have been in active communication regarding the case.

“Singapore will continue to assist the US authorities within the ambit of our laws and international obligations,” said the police.

US court records indicate that Kwek was known to be living in a flat in Choa Chu Kang North.

The US State Department said Kwek has engaged in an “extensive scheme” to evade sanctions by the US and the United Nations by covertly transporting fuel to North Korea.

“Kwek and his co-conspirators sought to obscure their identities and activities by conducting financial transactions through a series of shell companies,” it said.

“He directed payments in US dollars that were routed from his shell companies based in Panama, Singapore and elsewhere, and through US banks to pay for oil, the M/T Courageous, services and materials for the vessel, and salaries for crew members.”