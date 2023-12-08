Investigations into Cordlife Group expected to take about 6 weeks more: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – Investigations into the viability of the cord blood units in six tanks that had experienced temperature changes at Cordlife Group Limited (CGL) are ongoing and expected to take about six weeks, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post on Dec 8.

In the meantime, affected parents are advised to hold off their requests for transfers to other cord blood banks, he added.

On Nov 30, the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed in a press release that the private cord blood bank had exposed seven of its 22 tanks storing cord blood units to suboptimal temperatures at different periods from November 2020.

Cord blood units in one of its tanks, Tank A – which had an estimated 2,200 cord blood units belonging to approximately 2,150 clients – are damaged and unlikely to be suitable for stem cell transplant purposes.

Mr Ong said that he had received many e-mails and messages since the breaches were announced, and that many parents are understandably upset and distressed.

Other than ascertaining the extent of temperature changes for the six affected tanks and the viability of stored cord blood units within them, MOH is working to uncover the reasons for the breaches, said Mr Ong.

Responding to parents who have requested MOH to facilitate the transfer of cord blood units banked with Cordlife to another blood bank, Mr Ong said that MOH has held discussions with the other cord blood banks, who are prepared to help.

“However, we advise that parents hold off these requests for now, until the full impact of the breaches (is) known in a few weeks. This is because if a unit is assessed to be unaffected, and Cordlife can strengthen its processes, it may be riskier to make a switch given the logistical complexity of making a physical transfer,” said Mr Ong.

MOH is also working closely with Cordlife in the interim to address the company’s shortcomings.

“We are closely supervising their cord blood banking activities and inventory management. We will ensure that Cordlife implements effective processes to adhere to requirements under the Healthcare Services (Cord Blood Banking Service) Regulations and prevent similar incidents from happening in future,” said Mr Ong.

Beyond the immediate measures to protect the interests of the public and Cordlife’s clients, MOH will ensure that all relevant industry players learn from this episode, said Mr Ong.

He also said that depending on the findings of MOH’s investigations, the ministry will follow up with the necessary regulatory and enforcement actions against Cordlife, given the severity of the breaches and the impact on clients.

“This is to ensure proper accountability, and to underscore the importance of industry players to adhere to the required regulatory standards,” said Mr Ong.

MOH will continue to keep parents updated, he added.