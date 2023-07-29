Interfaith harmony is a concerted practice in Singapore and part of national identity: Tharman

Interfaith harmony is not just an intellectual idea or attitude of mind, but an active and concerted practice in Singapore, said former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday.

This is not just among religious leaders, but also in the day-to-day practice of religious institutions, he added.

Mr Tharman cited how mosques and churches here coordinate practical day-to-day matters such as traffic and sharing parking space, sometimes even inviting congregants to their own respective festivities.

“Interfaith harmony is a distinctive part of our identity,” said Mr Tharman, who resigned from the Government on July 7 to run in the presidential election later in 2023.

The work of all the previous generations of religious leaders have made it possible for Singaporeans now, to be living in a country where interfaith harmony is part of the national identity and Singaporean ethos, he added.

Mr Tharman noted that it takes continuous work to promote understanding, and create real and practical opportunities for people of all ages and from different faiths to be in a relationship with one another, where they feel first and foremost Singaporean.

The youth are also organising interfaith projects together and working towards a common purpose, said Mr Tharman.

He was speaking at the Exemplary Interfaith Award presentation ceremony organised by Muslim non-profit organisation Jamiyah Singapore, and held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Mr Tharman presented the awards to three individuals to recognise their contributions towards promoting understanding and cooperation between different religions in Singapore.

Sister Theresa Seow and Mr Tan Thiam Lye received the Exemplary Interfaith Award, while Mr Mohamed Irshad received the Interfaith Youth Leadership Award.

Mr Tharman noted that the religious leaders have kept interfaith harmony going.

Across the faiths, individually and collectively, these leaders have demonstrated “astute vision, astute guidance” of their respective faith communities, and have bred a depth of understanding among the different faith leaderships and their congregations.

“That is a real achievement which we all have to be really thankful for,” he added.

Mr Tharman added that the three awardees are all persons that he has a deep respect for, for their life’s work and contributions.

They have also inspired many others, he added.