Interest in online tuition stays high after pandemic

SINGAPORE - Every day, Primary 4 pupil Rheyaa Chelsea Mogan comes home from school and continues mathematics “lessons” on Koobits, an online learning platform on her computer.

The 10-year-old, who goes to Evergreen Primary School, said she likes the platform’s interactive features, which keep her engaged. She gets to create her own avatar and compete with peers who also use the platform for a place on the learning leaderboard.

During school holidays, she and her nine-year-old brother, Reuben Dhylan Mogan, go on another online learning platform, 88tuition, to learn science.

“Sometimes, the answers are not clear to me, but the teachers in the video are able to explain it clearly. If I still do not get it, I can go back and watch it again as I try to figure it out,” said Reuben, adding that he enjoys watching the videos online before science topics are taught in school as it allows him to answer questions more confidently in class.

Both Rheyaa and Reuben were introduced to these platforms by their father, Mr Chandramogan Gunasekaran, during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he wanted to occupy their time at home after school.

The pandemic may be over, but educational technology platforms are still seeing high interest from Singapore students in their resources and lessons.

The Sunday Times spoke to five such companies, which said enrolment for their online learning programmes had at least doubled during the first two years of the pandemic.

Most have maintained their enrolment figures and are looking forward to expanding their reach.

Their subscription fees range from as low as $288 a year to $268 a month. Most have online exercises that are auto-marked to provide instant feedback. Some feature interactive teaching videos and live lessons with tutors.

Parents say they are drawn to the convenience and affordability of such platforms, which allow for more independent learning.

At 88tuition, a Primary 6 pupil would have to pay $288 for mathematics resources for a year. This works out to $24 a month.

Mr Anil Ahuja, 88tuition’s founder, said its enrolment quadrupled from 2020 to 2022.

Spark Education, which offers mathematics lessons and activities, now has more than 1,000 students in Singapore since its launch in 2022.

Some e-learning platforms like Geniebook go a step further by using artificial intelligence to customise students’ learning.