P6 and Sec 4 students flock to tuition centres for mock exams after scrapping of school midterms

SINGAPORE – Hundreds of students are turning to tuition centres to take mock mid-year examinations after all primary and secondary schools here scrapped the mid-terms across all levels from 2023.

Many of these students are Primary 6 pupils and Secondary 4 students who want more test-taking experience ahead of national exams and wish to gauge their academic progress so far, tuition centres told The Straits Times.

Overmugged, a tuition centre for upper secondary and junior college (JC) students, said that around 300 students signed up for its first-ever mock exams. The service is free for its students, but costs others $20 per subject.

Master Maths Education Centre is running complimentary mock exams for 300 of its P6 pupils and Sec 4 students in 2023 after a successful run the previous year for 50 P6 pupils.

In 2022, it charged $40 for each child not registered with the centre. The centre’s founder, Mr Irfan Mustapha, said he will consider opening up mock exams this year for students not with the centre if there is interest.

Learning Journey Education Centre, which offers English tuition for pre-school, primary, secondary and JC students, received 80 inquiries for PSLE mock oral exam practice so far in 2023 – a 20 per cent increase from 2022. It charges $95 per mock oral exam session for clients and non-clients alike.

These centres said they organised mock exam sessions following strong demand from parents and students after the Ministry of Education (MOE) scrapped mid-year exams for all primary and secondary schools from 2023.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in March 2022 that the move would give students space to develop their interests and to focus more on their learning and less on grades.

The mid-year exams have been progressively removed for various levels since 2019. They will also be gradually removed for JC and Millennia Institute students from 2024.

MOE said schools will continue to use a range of assessments and activities to evaluate students’ learning progress.

Parents and students who opted to sit mock exams said it is necessary to take them to be better prepared for the high-stakes Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and O levels.

Lai Jia Ying, a Sec 4 student from Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, said mock exams motivate her to do a full revision of all the topics she has learnt since Sec 3. She will be taking mock exams at Overmugged for mathematics, chemistry, physics and biology.

“My school has weighted assessments every term but these assessments only test what is taught in one term so they’re not as comprehensive as mid-year exams,” she said.

“Since I’ve done one round of full revision, I would be less stressed leading up to the preliminary exams and O levels as I have a better sense of what I need to improve on.”

Ms Vivian Hong, 38, who has a 12-year-old son taking PSLE this year, said her son will be doing mock exams at Master Maths on top of the practice papers he does in school.

“It’s good to get more practice doing exams so he knows how to manage his time during the PSLE,” she said.