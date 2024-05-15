Indonesian Air Force chief of staff makes introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE – Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU) is in Singapore for an introductory visit, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on May 15.

Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Mohamad Tonny Harjono called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen that day, and the two men reaffirmed the close and longstanding defence relationship between the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the TNI AU.

They also discussed ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between the RSAF and TNI AU.

As part of his visit, which started on May 14 and will end on May 15, ACM Tonny also called on Singapore’s Chief of Defence Force, Vice-Admiral Aaron Beng, and Chief of Air Force, Brigadier-General Kelvin Fan.

They inspected a guard of honour at Mindef.

Mindef said the RSAF and TNI AU cooperate and interact regularly through exercises like Elang Indopura, high-level visits, professional exchanges and cross-attendance of professional courses.

It added: “These regular interactions have enhanced the close ties and mutual understanding between the personnel of both air forces.”

