Singapore and Indonesia air forces complete 22nd edition of air exercise

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Indonesia have concluded the 22nd edition of Exercise Elang Indopura.

About 300 personnel from both air forces participated in the exercise, which was conducted from Nov 18 to 30 at the Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Indonesia, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Nov 30.

This is also the first time that air-to-air refuelling was conducted using the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport. Other flying machines included six of the RSAF’s F-16C/D, one A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport and 16 of the Indonesian Air Force’s (TNI AU) F-16C/D.

The exercise is an important platform to enhance the professionalism, cooperation and mutual trust between the two air forces, Mindef added.

RSAF’s Major-General Kelvin Khong and TNI AU’s chief of staff, Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, co-officiated the closing ceremony on Nov 30.