Singapore and Indonesia air forces complete 22nd edition of air exercise

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Indonesia have concluded the 22nd edition of Exercise Elang Indopura.
About 300 personnel from both air forces participated in the exercise, which was conducted from Nov 18 to 30 at the Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Indonesia, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Nov 30.
This is also the first time that air-to-air refuelling was conducted using the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport. Other flying machines included six of the RSAF’s F-16C/D, one A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport and 16 of the Indonesian Air Force’s (TNI AU) F-16C/D.
The exercise is an important platform to enhance the professionalism, cooperation and mutual trust between the two air forces, Mindef added.
RSAF’s Major-General Kelvin Khong and TNI AU’s chief of staff, Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, co-officiated the closing ceremony on Nov 30.
Maj-Gen Khong said in the statement that the exercise reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between the RSAF and TNI AU.
He also highlighted the growing complexity of the exercise, stating: “This year, for the first time, we included air-to-air refuelling in the exercise.
“This required teamwork from both sides and demonstrated the mutual trust between the TNI AU and the RSAF. I hope that it was a valuable experience for the aircrew from both air forces. I also look forward to more opportunities of having of such serials in future exercises to deepen our bilateral cooperation.”
Agreeing with Maj-Gen Khong, Air Chief Marshal Fadjar said: “This joint exercise has been an embodiment of our shared strategic vision and mutual dedication in maintaining peace in the region.”
Air Chief Marshal Fadjar also extended his gratitude to all the participants, emphasising the joint commitment of the TNI AU and RSAF to enhancing stability and security in the region.
Both air forces also engage in a variety of other activities, including visits, professional exchanges, and cross-attendance of courses, in further strengthening their partnership apart from the exercise, Mindef said.