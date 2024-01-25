Important for society to work together to tackle hate of people who are different: Faishal

SINGAPORE - It is important for society to work together to tackle the feelings of hatred that people may have for those who are different, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Jan 25.

While speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Malay/Muslim Organisation Rehabilitation Network conference at the Singapore Expo, Associate Professor Faishal was asked about the case involving a 16-year-old self-radicalised Singaporean, who had identified himself as a white supremacist and was given a restriction order under the Internal Security Act.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Jan 24 the Secondary 4 student, who had been radicalised by online far-right extremist propaganda, was handed the restriction order in November 2023.

By early 2023, the youth had developed an intense hatred of communities targeted by far-right extremists, including African Americans, Arabs, and LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) individuals.

He had chanced upon videos by foreign far-right political commentator and white supremacist Paul Nicholas Miller and was exposed to violent extremist material online in 2022.

Prof Faishal said even though there are both upstream and recovery programmes, Singapore society is still exposed to outside developments, through the Internet or social media.

He said: “What’s important is how we can work together with society, families, parents, to build a positive life, a compassionate life where we respect one another and distance ourselves from extremist aspects that can affect not just the lives of others but also their own lives.”

These extremist aspects “end up reinforcing feelings of hate and loneliness, which may translate into expressing that deep hatred to people who are different”, he added.

While under the restriction order, the youth will have to undergo a rehabilitation programme aimed at countering the violent extremist ideologies he had absorbed online.

ISD said it will help him learn that his racial supremacist views are incompatible with Singapore’s multiracial and multi-religious society.

Prof Faishal said that it is important to inculcate the importance of mutual respect in those who could potentially develop extremist views. He added: “What we want is to hopefully help them understand the importance of respecting one another, and view Singapore as one country where people of different races and religions come together.

“They need to respect everyone, understand other races and religions, so that we can tackle this issue together, and how people in Singapore, despite having different races and religions, can still live peacefully side by side.”

Addressing the development of negative aspects on the Internet and social media, he said that “with a positive approach, at school, at home, and within society, we can build a peaceful society that respects each other”.