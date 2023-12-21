Jail, fine for S’porean director of 980 firms for failing to fulfil his directorship duties

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man who ran a business offering corporate services to clients mostly from China became the director of 980 companies.

On Dec 18, Xie Yong, 37, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail and fined $57,000 after he admitted to failing to exercise reasonable diligence in the proper discharge of his duties with two firms.

He pleaded guilty to a total of 18 charges under the Companies Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Janice See said Xie holds a master’s degree in professional accountancy from University College London in Singapore.

In 2013, he incorporated a company, Tox Technology, which he later renamed DD Corporate Services.

Xie was the director of the company. It started offering accounting and corporate services in 2019, including the incorporation of companies in Singapore.

“The accused was familiar with the duties of a director of a Singapore incorporated company, including the need to exercise reasonable diligence in the discharge of his duties as a director,” said DPP See.

Initially, DD’s clients were local companies, but Xie decided in 2020 to expand his reach to China and advertised his company’s corporate secretarial services on a Chinese online forum.

Following that, multiple Chinese agents contacted DD requesting the company’s services.

Xie charged his clients $700 for providing “nominee director” services, corporate secretarial services and a registered company address. If a bank account was required for the company, he would charge between $100 and $150 more.

From 2020 to 2021, for companies he incorporated for his clients from China, Xie would register himself as corporate secretary and director to fulfil the statutory requirement for a locally resident director.

The clients were registered as directors and shareholders, with their firms using DD’s business address.

Xie would get the clients to sign an indemnity agreement stating that they would not engage in illegal activities; that he would not be involved in the company’s business; and that he would not be liable for anything to do with the company since he was not involved in their business.

Apart from a simple online search to see if the clients were linked to criminal investigations, and checks on a Chinese website to see if their passports were valid, Xie took his agents’ words at face value.

He later admitted he was not aware if his agents did any independent checks on the clients they referred.

“For his part, he also did not pose questions to the agents about their clients’ activities, as he knew that they would not be able to answer his questions,” said DPP See.

Sometime in February 2020, Xiao Weian, a Chinese national, was referred to Xie as a client.

On Feb 25, 2020, Xie incorporated a company, Wei Hui, which was purportedly engaged in the retail of bags, luggage and travel accessories.

The directors of Wei Hui were Xie and Xiao.