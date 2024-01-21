‘I’m alive’: S’pore PR’s message to wife after being shot in the leg in Prague

SINGAPORE – Lying in an ambulance after he was caught in a shooting spree in Prague, the first thing Mr Peter Vendel did was to text his wife: “I am alive.”

The 48-year-old Dutchman, a Singapore permanent resident, had been shot in his right thigh. He was among the 25 injured on Dec 21, 2023, when a 24-year-old student went on a shooting spree at Charles University in the capital of the Czech Republic. Fourteen people were killed.

In Mr Vendel’s first media interview since the incident, he told The Straits Times on Jan 20 about his family of four’s harrowing experience on the last day of their holiday in Prague.

They were taking in the sights in the city when they saw people running all of a sudden. The family, too, began to run when Mr Vendel’s wife, Madam Sofea Musa, realised that gunshots were being fired.

After running for a few minutes, Mr Vendel felt his body give way.

“I was in disbelief. I did not feel any impact on my leg, nothing. I felt myself fall to the ground and I just knew I couldn’t move,” said Mr Vendel, who works as a country director in the marine sector here.

It took him a few moments to realise what had happened, and he shouted: “I’ve been shot.”

Madam Sofea, 40, tried to pull him to safety, but lacked the strength to do so. Two people nearby helped to pull him away shortly before an ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital, leaving his family behind.

In the ambulance, Mr Vendel tried to make sense of the events that had just unfolded. He thought about his wife and children – a 15-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son – and their safety.

Then, the severity of his injuries and pain hit him, along with the frigid 4 deg C weather.

“The last thing I remember is that I was rolled into the operating theatre after a CT scan to remove the bullet, before I passed out. My body had gone into shock,” he said.

Mr Vendel went through a second operation in Prague to remove the remaining shrapnel and part of his pelvis, and to stop the internal bleeding he suffered from the gunshot wound.