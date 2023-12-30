‘Scary and traumatising’: S’porean recounts how husband was shot in Dec 21 Prague killing spree

SINGAPORE - The last thing Madam Sofea Musa heard was a rush of wind before her husband suddenly collapsed while enjoying the sights in Prague.

That gust of wind, however, was a bullet, and it hit Mr Peter Vendel, 47, in the right thigh.

Mr Vendel, a Singapore permanent resident from the Netherlands, was one of 25 victims injured after a 24-year-old student went on a shooting spree at Charles University in the capital of the Czech Republic on Dec 21.

Fourteen people were killed before the gunman shot himself as police officers closed in.

In a WhatsApp call with The Straits Times from her hotel room in Prague early on Dec 30, Madam Sofea, 40, said it was a harrowing experience for the family of four.

“It’s been some time since my husband visited his family because of Covid-19, so we thought to go on a trip to Europe and cap it off with a visit to the Netherlands to celebrate Christmas with my in-laws.

“My husband always said Prague was a beautiful country, having visited it in his youth, and I’ve always wanted to come here. I just didn’t expect such a thing to happen.”

Her family – comprising Mr Vendel, their 15-year-old daughter and five-year-old son – was on the last day of their stop in Prague. The plan was to head to the Netherlands the next day.

Madam Sofea, who works as an employment inspector, said they were walking along Charles Bridge in the afternoon towards Old Town Square when she heard sirens.

When panicked bystanders started running in the opposite direction, they sensed that something was wrong.

They, too, began to run. They stopped after about 500m, thinking they were safe. That was when Mr Vendel got shot.

Several quick-thinking bystanders pulled him out of way of the gunfire before an ambulance picked him up and took him to the hospital, leaving Madam Sofea and her two children by themselves.

“Everyone was ducking for cover. We didn’t know if the shooter was taking aim from behind one of the windows,” she said.

“It’s all very traumatising. I’m just holding on day by day, trying to stay positive as my husband awaits his third surgery,” she said. She is also worried about her children’s state of mind, she added.