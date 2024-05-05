‘I have no expectations’: Tan See Leng on his role in 4G leadership

ST GALLEN, Switzerland – Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said he has no expectations as to what role he will take on in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, but is happy to contribute and serve Singaporeans in whichever role Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong sees fit.

He said this in response to a question on whether he will continue in his current role, or if he has expressed any preference for his next role in the new Cabinet, which will be announced by DPM Wong in the lead-up to his being sworn in as prime minister on May 15.

Dr Tan was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the St Gallen Symposium in Switzerland. The symposium is an annual student-run conference held in May at the University of St Gallen. It hosts inter-generational debates on economic, political and social developments.

“I don’t think that it is my preference, because it’s his preference,” Dr Tan said, referring to Mr Wong.

“He has to decide, based on my skill sets, what I’ve done, whether he wants me to continue as manpower minister and as second minister for trade and ndustry, continue to cover the energy portfolio. I think it’s entirely his call.”

He added: “I don’t have any expectations. When I retired at age 55 to serve all of you, I had no expectations whatsoever. At that time when they asked me, I said, ‘Well, I’ve only done healthcare all my life,’, and look at what I’ve done.”

Dr Tan, who is 59, joined politics after close to 30 years in the private sector as a doctor, business executive and entrepreneur. He retired from his post as group chief executive and managing director at IHH Healthcare Berhad, one of the largest listed integrated healthcare providers, before contesting in the 2020 General Election.

In 2020, he was appointed minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as second minister for manpower, and trade and industry. He has been manpower minister and second minister for trade and industry since 2021.

“I’m happy to support him in whatever capacity that he thinks I can contribute,” he said, of DPM Wong.

“Because at the end of the day, serving him means serving Singapore, serving all of you and making sure that every one of us here, our offspring, the people that come after us will always have that opportunity, that vibrancy and the hope, the optimism and confidence in the future.”