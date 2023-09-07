‘I had to keep him calm and awake’: SCDF officer on rescuing possible stroke victim from 40m Tuas crane

SINGAPORE - The situation: A man was possibly suffering from a stroke, and it was imperative that he be taken to the hospital as soon as possible.

But he could not come down from the top of the 40m tower crane on which he was working.

To compound matters, rescuers had to work within a space that was smaller than a table-tennis table atop the crane, about 13 storeys high, to get the victim and themselves down safely.

Despite these difficulties, about 20 responders from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and its Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) managed to pull off the 90-minute operation on Sunday at the project site of the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant at 71A Tuas Nexus Drive. The victim – a 47-year-old crane operator – was taken to the National University Hospital.

Responding to a call at 2.25pm that day, SCDF officers from the Tuas View Fire Station were the first on scene, where Rota commander Amelia Yeo and emergency medical technician Maswandy Ali climbed up the crane to check on the victim.

To do so, First Warrant Officer (WO1) Maswandy had to leave most of his equipment on the ground, bringing with him only a pouch containing a stethoscope, a thermometer, a blood oxygen meter and a blood pressure monitor.