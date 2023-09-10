Over 5,000 new homes could be built on 3 new Tanjong Rhu plots on the city fringe

SINGAPORE – New high-rise housing developments can now be built on three plots of land in Tanjong Rhu that analysts estimate could yield more than 5,000 new homes in this location on the city fringe.
The developments, which could be either private or public projects, are made possible after residential plots were re-parcelled and their plot ratios increased in a recent amendment to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) 2019 masterplan.
Provisions have also been made for roads to be widened in the future to serve the new homes in the area.
URA, which published the amended masterplan on its website on Aug 25, said new high-density residential developments on these plots will support housing demand and allow residents to tap the area’s central location and proximity to amenities.
It has been more than a decade since a new private residential development was launched for sale in the area, said analysts.
The Line @ Tanjong Rhu, a 130-unit freehold condominium, was launched in 2012. HDB flats near the plots date even further back, with their 99-year leases starting from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s.
Located across Geylang River from the Singapore Sports Hub, the three plots are within 1km of either Tanjong Rhu or Katong Park MRT stations. The stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line are slated to open in 2024.
The new homes will also be within walking distance of Dunman High School, Katong Community Centre and a park connector that leads towards Marina Bay.
Property analysts told The Straits Times that while Tanjong Rhu is largely a private residential enclave, public housing could be developed on the plots.
It is, however, unlikely that any of the plots will be used for Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in 2023, based on Housing Board data on its September and December sales launches.
None of the plots is currently on the list of Government Land Sales sites. The list is expected to be updated by December.
OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president for research and analytics Christine Sun said that while she expects the plots to be used for private housing due to the current residential profile of the area, new public flats cannot be ruled out, given the Government’s recent efforts to make flats in prime areas more accessible to home buyers.
The plots are near the Greater Southern Waterfront and MRT stations, said property portal Mogul.sg’s chief research officer Nicholas Mak. Hence, should public flats be built on them, the projects will likely come under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, which will be known as Prime flats from the second half of 2024.
The authorities previously said that the Greater Southern Waterfront is among the places where flats under the PLH model could be built.
The first plot, adjacent to Sampan Place, is about 2ha – equivalent in size to just under three football fields – and has a plot ratio of 3.6.
This translates to an estimated 600 to 720 public housing units, or about 800 to 900 homes in a condominium development, said Ms Sun.
Mr Mak estimated that the same plot could house 840 to 900 flats, or 830 to 850 condominium units.
Tanjong Rhu used to be a boat-building and repair hub from the 1800s to the 1980s and road names such as Sampan Place reflect the area’s history. Sampan is a type of boat in Malay.
The second plot, at the intersection of Tanjong Rhu and Kampong Arang roads, is about 3.9ha and has a plot ratio of 4.3.
Ms Sun said the plot has potential for 1,400 to 1,700 flats, or 1,950 to 2,000 private residential units. Mr Mak said it could yield 1,990 to 2,050 flats or 1,940 to 1,980 condominium units.
A new park on Kampong Arang Road the size of under half a football field will be built between these two plots. URA said this will provide additional amenities for the area’s current and future residents.
The third plot, sandwiched between Tanjong Rhu Road and East Coast Parkway, spans about 5.8ha and has a plot ratio of 3.5.
Ms Sun said this would allow for 1,700 to 2,100 flats or 2,300 to 2,400 condominium units to be built. Mr Mak said 2,400 to 2,500 flats or 2,350 to 2,400 private homes could fit the site.
Noting that the plots are in an attractive location and “have been left vacant for quite a long time”, Ms Sun said it is rare to find such large parcels on the city fringe that potentially offer sea or river views.
She added that new homes will likely draw significant demand from both owner-occupiers and investors because of strong rental demand in Tanjong Rhu.
Mr Mak said that there is sufficient land for a mix of private and public residences on the three plots, adding that the two larger plots could be subdivided further, as a single developer is unlikely to have the capability and resources to take on the entire plots.
Even if the plots are used for BTO projects, he said, HDB may develop them in phases, with projects launched at different times.