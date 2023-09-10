Over 5,000 new homes could be built on 3 new Tanjong Rhu plots on the city fringe

SINGAPORE – New high-rise housing developments can now be built on three plots of land in Tanjong Rhu that analysts estimate could yield more than 5,000 new homes in this location on the city fringe.

The developments, which could be either private or public projects, are made possible after residential plots were re-parcelled and their plot ratios increased in a recent amendment to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) 2019 masterplan.

Provisions have also been made for roads to be widened in the future to serve the new homes in the area.

URA, which published the amended masterplan on its website on Aug 25, said new high-density residential developments on these plots will support housing demand and allow residents to tap the area’s central location and proximity to amenities.

It has been more than a decade since a new private residential development was launched for sale in the area, said analysts.

The Line @ Tanjong Rhu, a 130-unit freehold condominium, was launched in 2012. HDB flats near the plots date even further back, with their 99-year leases starting from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s.

Located across Geylang River from the Singapore Sports Hub, the three plots are within 1km of either Tanjong Rhu or Katong Park MRT stations. The stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line are slated to open in 2024.

The new homes will also be within walking distance of Dunman High School, Katong Community Centre and a park connector that leads towards Marina Bay.

Property analysts told The Straits Times that while Tanjong Rhu is largely a private residential enclave, public housing could be developed on the plots.

It is, however, unlikely that any of the plots will be used for Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in 2023, based on Housing Board data on its September and December sales launches.

None of the plots is currently on the list of Government Land Sales sites. The list is expected to be updated by December.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president for research and analytics Christine Sun said that while she expects the plots to be used for private housing due to the current residential profile of the area, new public flats cannot be ruled out, given the Government’s recent efforts to make flats in prime areas more accessible to home buyers.

The plots are near the Greater Southern Waterfront and MRT stations, said property portal Mogul.sg’s chief research officer Nicholas Mak. Hence, should public flats be built on them, the projects will likely come under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, which will be known as Prime flats from the second half of 2024.

The authorities previously said that the Greater Southern Waterfront is among the places where flats under the PLH model could be built.