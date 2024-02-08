Nearly 950 families in rental flats bought HDB homes in 2023, highest since Covid-19 hit

SINGAPORE – About 8,300 families in public rental flats became owners of Housing Board flats over the past decade from 2014 to 2023.

In 2023, nearly 950 families who lived in rental flats bought homes, the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, HDB said on Feb 8.

This is up from more than 700 households in 2022.

When contacted, the public housing agency did not provide a breakdown of figures for the previous years, but in 2022, it said that about 4,500 families in public rental flats had become flat owners from 2017 to 2021.

Of the 950 families who became home owners in 2023, four in five bought a flat from HDB and the rest went for resale units.

About two-thirds received grants for first-time home buyers, such as the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant of up to $80,000.

About 80 of the 950 rental households tapped the Step-Up Housing Grant, which gives second-timer families or those who had bought a subsidised flat a $15,000 grant to buy two- or three-room new or resale flats in non-mature estates.

As at December 2023, another 2,100 rental households had booked new HDB flats, which are still being built, HDB said.

At present, about 50,000 households are living in public rental flats.

In a written parliamentary reply in November 2020, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the number of public rental households that moved into their own homes each year had increased from about 500 in 2013 to around 950 in 2019.

For 13 years since 2010, Madam Aliya Qamaria Abdollah, 61, had been living in rental units – at times with her six children – before she bought her own home.

In May 2023, she moved into a two-room flexi flat in Punggol with her 26-year-old son.

Madam Aliya, who is unemployed, bought the unit on a shorter lease of 35 years in June 2022. She paid for the flat, which cost $80,200, with her Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings and the Step-Up Housing Grant.

“I wanted to have a home to call my own as it’s more stable than having to think about paying rent every month,” said Madam Aliya, who is divorced.

She said she was referred to HDB’s home-ownership support team in 2020 after approaching her MP for help in buying a flat.

The team, established in 2019, guides rental households through the process of home ownership – from planning their purchase until they collect their keys – while considering factors such as family and financial stability.

“After an HDB officer spoke to me, I felt like it was possible to have my own home and I felt a strong urge to put in the effort to get there,” said Madam Aliya.

“I’m relieved that my home is fully paid and I have no mortgage to worry about.”