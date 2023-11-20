Family of 5 hopes to one day move out of rental flat and buy their own home

SINGAPORE – Mr Kuah Chee Hian, 59, has lived in a rental flat in Jalan Kayu with his wife and three daughters, aged between four and six, for the past four years.

His family is one of many who may benefit from additional support, including financial incentives across four areas – employment, pre-school education, buying their own homes and clearing debt – unveiled on Nov 20.

These measures, announced by Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development (MSF), aim to give lower-income families with children living in HDB rental flats a boost to improve their lives.

Mr Kuah’s wife, Madam Purnawati, 37, said their current two-room flat is not enough for their family of five.

“I want to give my kids a better living environment to grow up in. Right now, our rental flat is too small for all of us.”

Under the new Progress Packages announced by the MSF, families under the Community Link (ComLink) programme will get a boost to their CPF savings if they make voluntary contributions.

For every $1 of voluntary top-up to CPF made by the family, a $2 top-up will be made through the new ComLink+ package, up to a limit.

This will help families to save up more quickly for their flat purchase and give them a better chance of fulfilling this aspiration, MSF said on Monday.

Madam Purnawati, a permanent resident who came to Singapore 10 years ago from Indonesia, is currently not working. She hopes to find a stable job in a canteen or restaurant once she secures student care for her daughters, who are in pre-school.

This will help bring them closer to their goal of buying an HDB flat, she said. Currently, Mr Kuah, who works as an enforcement officer with Certis Cisco, is the sole breadwinner.

Madam Purnawati said: “I want to find a job so I can help my family, so that we can be stable. Once I start getting CPF contributions, it will be easier for us to have our own home instead of renting.”

If she manages to do so, she may benefit from support from another progress package under ComLink+.

Adults in ComLink families that secure and stay in CPF-paying jobs that pay at least $1,400 monthly will receive financial top-ups of between $450 and $550 in cash and CPF payouts.

The top-ups apply for every quarter of sustained employment, up to a limit. Higher top-ups will be given when two adults in the household work.

Madam Purnawati said: “Our financial situation is quite heavy now since only my husband works and he is still settling some housing debt from his previous marriage. Raising three young kids is also not cheap.”

Even a relatively small debt can severely impact lower-income families financially, psychologically and emotionally, affecting their ability to resolve their debts and work towards long-term goals, said MSF.

A package under ComLink+, which is fully donor-funded, will match families’ repayments to their creditors on a one-to-one basis, for repayment of debts of up to $5,000. Families can only benefit from this repayment once, and must not be receiving any ComCare assistance.

Madam Purnawati said: “My hope for the future is that I can give my kids a better life, and we can live in a home we can call our own.”