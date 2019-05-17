HDB launches tender for Canberra Link EC site

The Housing Board (HDB) has put up an executive condominium (EC) site in Canberra Link, in Sembawang, for sale by public tender.

In the announcement yesterday, HDB said that the 16,690 sq m site could potentially house 385 residential units.

It has a maximum permissible gross floor area of 38,387 sq m, a maximum building height range of 45m to 55m above mean sea level, and a lease period of 99 years.

The site falls under the confirmed list of the first half 2019 Government Land Sales programme.

Unlike those on the reserve list, confirmed list sites are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.

The HDB, which is the Government's land sales agent, said the tender will close at noon on July 3.

Executive condominiums are built by private developers and come with the same amenities as private condominiums, such as swimming pools, multipurpose rooms and tennis courts. The income ceiling for EC units is $14,000.

Buyer eligibility is restricted to Singaporeans, with a minimum five-year occupation period.

The Canberra Link site is the first executive condominium site open for tender this year.

The tender for the site will be batched with a residential site in Clementi Avenue 1, which the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) launched in February.

HDB's statement also said that URA will be launching a "residential with commercial at first storey" site in Bernam Street, in Tanjong Pagar, for tender in the later part of this month. The URA will release details on the Bernam Street land parcel when ready, HDB added.