Authorities investigating fake websites touting redeveloped Golden Mile Complex

SINGAPORE – The Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) is investigating several websites that promote a residential project touted as the redeveloped Golden Mile Complex.

The Straits Times found at least four websites advertising the sale of “Golden Mile Residences”, which used images purported to be artist’s impressions of the redeveloped building’s stepped terrace design, as well as floor plans.

The sites also claimed that the new development would have serviced apartments on top of residential and commercial units.

Interested buyers could register for early-bird prices and book appointments to view a show flat via these websites. Registration involves the input of names, e-mail addresses and contact numbers on these websites. There were also similar ads on social media platforms.

When asked, the consortium of developers that bought the 49-year-old building in May said neither the website nor the photos featured on them were commissioned or authorised by them.

A spokesman for real estate developer Perennial Holdings, on behalf of the joint venture which also comprises Sino Land and Far East Organization, said: “We are currently still exploring various concepts for the transformation of Golden Mile Complex into a mixed-use development comprising office, retail and residential components.

“Therefore, the name of the development has not been determined at this juncture and we have not released any artist’s impressions.”

A CEA spokesman said property agencies and agents are required to obtain the prior consent of property owners before advertising any property for sale or rental.

Such advertisements must include the property agent’s name, contact number, the agency’s name, CEA registration number and licence number. The websites advertising “Golden Mile Residences” do not. One of them included a contact number without the agent’s name.

“Property agencies and agents must not place advertisements which carry inaccurate, false, or misleading information or claims,” the spokesman said, adding that CEA would not hesitate to take enforcement action against any property agencies and agents if they are found to have breached regulations.

Two such websites appear to be linked to Mr Homer Lau and Mr Wee Kuan Tat, both of Huttons Asia.

Mr Wee’s number was listed on one of the websites, while Mr Lau sent a 19-page slide deck, featuring Perennial’s logo, with information about the purported development to this reporter after registering on another website for the e-brochure.

Both numbers were cross-checked against the CEA’s public register.