5 BTO projects, including 2 under prime location model, to launch on May 27

SINGAPORE - Five Build-To-Order (BTO) projects will be launched on Friday (May 27), including two under the prime location public housing (PLH) model.

Applications for the flats close on June 2, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Wednesday (May 25).

May's BTO exercise will see around 4,500 BTO units launched in the mature estates of Bukit Merah, Queenstown, Toa Payoh and the non-mature estates of Jurong West and Yishun.

The projects in Bukit Merah and Queenstown will fall under the PLH model, HDB said on Monday.

In Bukit Merah, around 1,660 three-room and four-room units will be offered on a site bounded by Henderson, Tiong Bahru and Lower Delta roads.

In Queenstown, around 860 three-room and four-room flats will be launched on a site in Ghim Moh Road, next to Buona Vista MRT station.

There will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise, which offers flats across various towns islandwide.

During a tour of the Northshore Edge project in Punggol, which will be completed soon, Mr Lee said: "I'm sure many people are looking forward to the BTO launch."

HDB is on track to launch up to 23,000 BTO flats this year.