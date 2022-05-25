58 BTO projects delayed by at least 6 months this year, down from 74 in 2021: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - The number of Build-To-Order (BTO) projects delayed by six months or longer has dropped to 58 this year from 74 in 2021, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Wednesday (May 25).

Mr Lee gave the update on BTO delays during a tour of the Northshore Edge project in Punggol, which will be completed soon.

This means fewer than 60 per cent of Housing Board BTO projects faced ongoing delays as at April this year, compared with more than 80 per cent of projects a year ago.

HDB handed almost 15,000 homes to flat buyers in 2021, more than the 13,500 in 2019, he noted.

"We are fairly confident that this year, we will be able to deliver even more keys," he said.

The minister said the median waiting time for BTO projects over the next two years is between four and 4½ years, compared with four to five years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Factors that will affect waiting time include the site's location as well as its terrain and surroundings.

"Some projects will take longer because they are tall buildings - sometimes even with high-rise gardens - so they will take longer as the build quality and design are more complex," Mr Lee added.