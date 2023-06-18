Hospitals cut back on environmentally unfriendly anaesthetic gases, reducing CO2 emissions

SINGAPORE - Hospitals are switching to more environmentally-friendly anaesthetic gases for patients undergoing operations.

This is part of efforts by the public healthcare sector to go green as hospitals here cut back on the use of some anaesthetic gases with high carbon footprint because of how damaging they can be to the environment.

All anaesthetic gases are greenhouse gases and their impact is measured by their Global Warming Potential (GWP), which measures how effective each gas is at trapping heat in the atmosphere over time compared to carbon dioxide (CO2). This is most often calculated over a 100-year timescale.

Desflurane, which has been banned in Scotland due to its impact on the climate, has a GWP of 2,590. This means it is 2,590 times more potent than carbon dioxide in warming the earth. Another gas, nitrous oxide, which is commonly used as an adjunct in general anaesthesia, has a GWP of 273. This is according to figures from Dr Poh Pei Kee, consultant at National University Hospital (NUH)’s department of anaesthesia.

Hospitals here said they are trying to reduce usage of both gases where medically appropriate. More efforts have been directed towards desflurane because of its larger environmental impact.

According to a written answer to a parliamentary question by Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera on desflurane use on April 21, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the usage of the gas has dropped. In 2019, the proportion of desflurane use ranged from 28 per cent to 68 per cent across the different healthcare institutions. This has decreased to a range of 5 per cent to 42 per cent in 2022.

Dr Poh said NUH initiated a quality improvement project to reduce the use of desflurane in 2021. The hospital invited international speakers to give talks on how other countries were moving ahead in this area, reminded clinicians of the cost and environmental implications of the gas through stickers pasted on anaesthetic machines, and promoted the use of alternatives, he said.

This saw a 90 per cent reduction in use of desflurane at NUH between April 2021 and March 2023, saving the hospital over $577,000 and 1,904 tonnes in CO2 emissions, equivalent to taking 680 cars off the road.

For Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), its use of desflurane has dropped 34 per cent from 107 litres in 2019 to about 71 litres in 2022. This could be because of awareness and education efforts on the impact of desflurane, said Dr Chan Hean Peng, associate consultant at NTFGH’s department of anaesthesia.