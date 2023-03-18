New children’s specialist clinic opens in Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

SINGAPORE - A new clinic for infants, children and adolescents up to 16 years old has opened at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in Jurong East.

The new children’s specialist clinic, which provides both private and subsidised specialist outpatient medical care, has seen more than 200 patients since it opened on Feb 20.

The clinic is a collaboration with The National University Centre for Women and Children at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and was officially opened on Saturday, with Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam, who is also grassroots adviser to Jurong GRC, in attendance.

In a press release, the National University Health System (NUHS) and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) said the demand for paediatric health services in the West will increase, citing the upcoming Tengah new town development of 42,000 households as one reason for this increase.

“The new paediatric specialist clinic is set to meet the growing demand owing to its current proximity to the heartland and the accessibility in the light of the upcoming Jurong East integrated transport hub,” the press release added.

The 233 sq m clinic is the third public clinic in the west for infants, children and adolescents, following National University Hospital’s (NUH) Khoo Teck Puat – National University Children’s Medical Institute, and the NUH Children’s Urgent Care Clinic @ Bukit Panjang.

The new clinic has diagnostic facilities and consultation and treatment rooms that are tailored for infants and children. It also offers specialised laboratory and radiology tests.

It also provides a range of general paediatric medical services, including treatment for acute childhood illnesses, adolescent health screening and holistic preventive care.

NUHS and NTFGH said patients of the new clinic also have access to a suite of allied health services across NTFGH and NUH, including dietetics, speech therapy and psychology, and those who require more complex or inpatient treatment have direct access to NUH.