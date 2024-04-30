High levels of lead found in two cinnamon powder products, bromate in Hadapirika water: SFA

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the recall of two cinnamon powder products that contain unsafe levels of lead.

Importers of Koi Fish Brand Cinnamon powder, from China, and Gabrielle T Organic Cinnamon powder, from India, are conducting the recall, the agency said on April 30.

A third product, bottled Hadapirika Mineral Water, from Japan, is also being recalled for unsafe levels of the chemical bromate.

Based on levels detected by SFA, a one-off consumption of the affected products is unlikely to pose any food safety concern.

But long-term intake of high levels of lead can cause problems for the kidney and liver, or the cardiovascular, haematological, immune, reproductive and nervous systems, the agency added.

Prolonged consumption of excessive bromate is also associated with an increased risk of cancer.

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to take them.

Those who are concerned about their health after consuming these products should seek medical advice.