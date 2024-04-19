Some honey dates from China recalled over undeclared sulphur dioxide allergen: SFA

The affected honey dates have a best before date of March 2, 2025, and were imported from China by Yan Tai Yit. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Elaine Lee
Updated
Apr 19, 2024, 12:09 PM
Published
Apr 19, 2024, 10:58 AM

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the recall of honey dates imported from China by Yan Tai Yit, after detecting an undeclared sulphur dioxide allergen that could cause allergic reactions in some people.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product, which has a best before date of March 2, 2025, and those who are intolerant of sulphite or allergic to it are advised not to consume the product, SFA said on April 18.

The recall is ongoing.

Sulphite is commonly used as a food additive and is typically tested for sulphur dioxide.

While sulphite does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, having excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food can cause allergic reactions in some individuals who are hypersensitive to sulphite, SFA said.

They may develop hives, itchiness, stomachache, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

SFA said under Singapore’s food regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect those with food allergies.

“All ingredients in pre-packed food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present,” it added.

Those who have consumed the honey dates and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

SFA added that consumers may contact their point of purchase for inquiries.

