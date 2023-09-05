Healthier SG scam messages: Ministry says official SMSes will reflect ‘MOH’ as sender

SINGAPORE - Official SMSes from the Ministry of Health would reflect “MOH” as the sender, and links within such SMSes would start with “go.gov.sg”, the ministry said on Tuesday.

This comes after it posted on X – formerly known as Twitter – on Aug 30 that it was aware of scam messages sent by mobile numbers claiming to be from Healthier SG, asking recipients to schedule a consultation for their health plans. Healthier SG is a national initiative by the MOH that focuses on preventive health.

The ministry said on Tuesday, in response to The Straits Times’ queries, that a police report has been lodged, and the phone number has since been terminated.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Facebook: “Tellingly, the sender ID was a random number and it contained a link that did not start with ‘go.gov.sg’.

“These are clear signs that the SMS is illegitimate.”

Mr Ong added that members of the public who suspect they have received a scam SMS should not click on any links or provide any personal information.

Those who wish to seek more clarifications can call the ministry’s general hotline on 6325-9220.