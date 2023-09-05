Healthier SG scam messages: Ministry says official SMSes will reflect ‘MOH’ as sender

MOH lodged a police report after the ministry became aware of people being contacted by mobile numbers claiming to be from Healthier SG. PHOTO: ONG YE KUNG/FACEBOOK
Wallace Woon
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
20 min ago

SINGAPORE - Official SMSes from the Ministry of Health would reflect “MOH” as the sender, and links within such SMSes would start with “go.gov.sg”, the ministry said on Tuesday.

This comes after it posted on X – formerly known as Twitter – on Aug 30 that it was aware of scam messages sent by mobile numbers claiming to be from Healthier SG, asking recipients to schedule a consultation for their health plans. Healthier SG is a national initiative by the MOH that focuses on preventive health.

The ministry said on Tuesday, in response to The Straits Times’ queries, that a police report has been lodged, and the phone number has since been terminated.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Facebook: “Tellingly, the sender ID was a random number and it contained a link that did not start with ‘go.gov.sg’.

“These are clear signs that the SMS is illegitimate.”

Mr Ong added that members of the public who suspect they have received a scam SMS should not click on any links or provide any personal information.

Those who wish to seek more clarifications can call the ministry’s general hotline on 6325-9220.

More On This Topic
MOM says WhatsApp message on ‘CPF Top up Scheme offer’ is a scam
Police report made against unofficial Police@SG app; public urged to remain vigilant

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top