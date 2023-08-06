MOM says ‘CPF Top up Scheme offer’ is a scam

The Ministry of Manpower advised members of the public to remain vigilant against such scams. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE – A WhatsApp message titled “CPF Top up Scheme (CPFS) offer” is a scam, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Sunday.

The fraudulent WhatsApp message claims that those who submit their personal information via the link provided within the text will receive additional Central Provident Fund contributions.

In a Facebook post, MOM advised members of the public to remain vigilant against such scams, and urged recipients of such scam messages not to share them with others.

Those who have been affected by the scam message are advised to lodge a police report immediately.

