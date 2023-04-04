Tired all the time: How to tell you may have a sleep disorder and ways to rest better

After giving birth to her second child, a woman in her early 30s found herself suffering from water retention as well as right heart failure and pulmonary hypertension. Unable to find any underlying cause for her heart issues, her cardiologist sent for a sleep study. Only then, when she was diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), did she finally have an answer for her health woes.

OSA occurs when overly relaxed airway muscles collapse, causing a complete or partial blockage of the upper airway. This interrupted flow of oxygen causes the body to produce stress hormones in response that, when left untreated over time, can contribute to high blood pressure and other heart diseases.

Dr Garvi Pandya, a consultant in advanced internal medicine and sleep physician at StarMed Specialist Centre, says that such cases, where patients don’t realise they have sleep disorders until they are diagnosed with health issues that stem from sleep disorders, are far more common than people realise.

Dr Pandya has experience running an independent sleep clinic since 2017 where she manages various sleep disorders for patients. Her work also includes analysis of raw data for sleep studies and reports.

She is also a specialist in advanced internal medicine with a focus on areas such as acute and general medicine, as well as chronic disease management.

In Singapore, such incidences could be even more prevalent.