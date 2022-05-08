S'pore records 2,423 new Covid-19 cases; infection rate above 1 for first time since April 23

SINGAPORE - There were 2,423 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore on Sunday (May 8), with a weekly infection growth rate of 1.01.

This is the first time the rate is more than 1 since April 23.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 3,162 cases reported on Saturday.