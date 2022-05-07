Moving beyond Covid-19: How can Singapore find a new way forward in a more challenging landscape?

Labelled the "inequality virus", Covid-19 has exposed and exacerbated existing fissures in society along class, race, nationality and gender lines; with those at the margins hit disproportionately hard. "While we are all floating on the same sea, it's clear that some are in super yachts, while others are clinging to the drifting debris," said United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres in July 2020.

Says Prof Ho: "The uneven impact of Covid-19 - in both human health and economic terms - has underscored the importance of fairness and inclusion within societies as well as across borders."

He adds that social protection needs to be enhanced for the economically vulnerable - such as the lower-income and freelance workers - to boost incomes and savings, and reduce their vulnerability to job or income loss. He also notes that retraining has to be stepped up, especially for mature workers aged 40 and above.

This year's Budget makes some headway in these areas. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has said that lower-income groups will benefit the most from measures such as significant utility rebates and cash vouchers for daily expenses, as well as extending support through progressive wages and the Workfare scheme. A new career transition initiative provides mid-career workers with highly subsidised, industry-oriented training courses to help them secure jobs.

Migrant workers bore the brunt of Covid-19 infections in the first year of the pandemic, with case numbers in dorms surging from 31 in April 2020 to 33,000 in June. The workers made up 19 in 20 infections that year, and as at the end of 2021, more than 175,000 out of 275,000-odd dormitory residents had caught the disease.

The outbreaks also laid bare the cramped and unsanitary living conditions faced by the workers, sparking numerous grassroots aid initiatives and impelling the Government to announce improved standards for dorms last September.

But there were also parts of the populace - particularly online - faulting the workers for being unhygienic, and blaming them for driving up case numbers. Today, the workers remain largely confined to their living quarters other than for work, essential errands or visits to recreation centres. Over 99 per cent of those living in dormitories are fully vaccinated, but they still need to apply for exit passes to visit public places, and their numbers are capped at 50,000 on weekends and 25,000 on weekdays.

"The Government could not have foreseen the outbreaks in migrant worker dormitories because the policy structure by nature is crafted to render invisible the bodies of low-wage migrant workers and silence their voices," says Professor Mohan Dutta, director of the Centre for Culture-Centred Approach to Research and Evaluation (Care) at Massey University in New Zealand.

"Had low-wage migrant workers had a voice in how policies are developed, adequate and decent housing infrastructures would have already been in place."

Some degree of hostility has also been extended to foreigners on the other end of the wage spectrum, with job cuts and business closures heightening concerns and disquiet about high-earning blue-collar workers competing with locals for employment opportunities. The Government's foreign talent policy came under the microscope in 2021, with two parliamentary debates where ministers stressed the need for a balancing act between welcoming foreigners as a complement to the local workforce, and continuing to prioritise and invest in a "Singaporean core".

Singapore's Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement or Ceca trade deal with India was a particular lightning rod in the discourse, with racist and xenophobic undertones.

Chinese nationals experienced this when the coronavirus started spreading from Wuhan in January 2020. There was also outrage after reports of foreigners at Robertson Quay drinking and flouting social distancing rules in the middle of that year; and in 2021, it was Indian immigrants who were targeted amid reports of record infections and mutant strains in India.

Locals were swept up in the bile and bigotry, with a spate of incidents and an increase in police reports made over racial and religious matters. Among others, a Chinese man shouted racial slurs at a 55-year-old Indian Singaporean woman and kicked her in the chest; shortly after, a viral video showed a Chinese man accusing a Singaporean man of mixed Indian-Filipino heritage of preying on a Chinese girl.

These three hot potatoes - race, the place of foreigners, and the plight of lower-wage workers - were identified as fault lines by PM Lee in his National Day message last August. And in his National Day Rally speech, he committed to tackling these issues through landmark measures like an upcoming law on racial harmony.

Assistant Professor Catherine Wong from the University of Amsterdam's faculty of social and behavioural sciences points out that amid an atmosphere of finger-pointing at minorities and foreigners, there were also segments of society rallying to speak out against such behaviour and mentality.

"Covid-19 tested the norms and values we seek to protect in our society, and the everyday rebuttals against racism and discrimination help to keep those norms and values intact," she says. "Going forward, we need to learn the language and etiquette of how to have a civilised debate and dialogue about difficult issues like inequality, migrant workers, race… Now that social media has forced these issues to the surface, we need to have a public discussion about these issues and learn to do so in an open and reflexive way."

For USC's Dr Yoong, one key lesson from the impact of Covid-19 is that social capital and cohesion cannot be taken for granted. "It is not easy, and costly, to be aware of and work with different perspectives, while also trying to establish necessary ways forward," she says.