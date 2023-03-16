Are you a rapid ager?

Do you ever wake up some days and think, “When I was younger, I could survive on just four hours of sleep, but now it seems like I need 10”? Or have you ever walked out of the gym and “felt” your knees?

Almost everyone experiences these kinds of signs of ageing. But there are some people who seem to defy their age.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stayed on the Bench until her death at age 87.

The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry, now in her 80s, continues to inspire people all over the world to bake and enjoy life.

And actor Paul Rudd was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 at age 52 while still looking like he is in his 30s. Is age just a number, then?

Researchers have focused a lot of attention on understanding the causes and risk factors of age-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, osteoporosis and cancer. But many ignore the major risk factor for all of these diseases: Ageing itself.

More than any individual risk factor such as smoking or lack of exercise, the number of years you have lived predicts onset of disease. Indeed, ageing increases the risk of multiple chronic diseases by up to a thousandfold.

However, no two people age the same. Although age is the principal risk factor for several chronic diseases, it is an unreliable indicator of how quickly your body will decline or how susceptible you are to age-related disease.

This is because there is a difference between your chronological age, or the number of years you have been alive, and your biological age – your physical and functional ability.

I am a scientist interested in redefining “age”. Instead of benchmarking chronological age, my lab is invested in measuring biological age.

Biological age is a more accurate measure of health span, or years lived in good health, than chronological age, and does not directly correlate with wrinkles and grey hair.

Rapid agers experience a faster rate of functional deterioration relative to their chronological age.

My grandmother, who lived to be 83 but was bedridden and could not remember who I was for the last few years of her life, was a rapid ager. My grandfather, on the other hand, also lived until he was 83, but he was active, functional and even did my homework with me until he passed away – he was a healthy ager.

With the unprecedented growth of the world’s ageing population, I believe that figuring out ways to measure biological age and how to maintain or delay its advance is critical not only for individual health, but also for the social, political and economic health of our society.

Detecting rapid agers early on presents an opportunity to delay, change or even reverse the trajectory of biological ageing.

Genetics and biological age



Biological ageing is multifaceted. It arises from a complex mix of genetic traits and is influenced by factors such as microbiome composition, environment, lifestyle, stress, diet and exercise.

Genetics was once thought to have no influence on ageing or longevity.

However, in the early 1990s, researchers reported the first studies identifying genes that were able to extend the lifespan of a small roundworm. Since then, multiple observations support the influence of genetics on ageing.

For example, children of long-lived parents and even those with long-lived siblings tend to live longer.

Researchers have also identified multiple genes that influence longevity and play a role in resilience and protection from stress. These include genes that repair DNA, protect cells from free radicals and regulate fat levels.

However, it is clear from studies in identical twins – who share the same genes but not the same exact lifespans – that genes are not the only factor that influences ageing.

In fact, genes probably account for only 20 per cent to 30 per cent of biological age. This suggests that other parameters can strongly influence biological ageing.

Environmental and lifestyle effects



Researchers have found that environmental and lifestyle factors heavily influence biological age, including social connectedness, sleeping habits, water consumption, exercise and diet.

Social connectedness is essential for well-being throughout life. But social connections can be challenging to maintain over time due to loss of family and friends, depression, chronic illness or other factors.

Several studies have reported a strong link between social isolation and increased stress, morbidity and mortality.