Nationwide preventive heart health study launched to help pick up hidden diseases

SINGAPORE – More than 10,000 Singaporeans aged 40 to 70 will be screened as part of an ambitious large-scale preventive heart health programme called Project Reset, to find ways of uncovering the heart disease hidden in seemingly healthy people and help them prevent it.

Heart disease is a top cause of death in Singapore. On average, every day, 34 people have heart attacks and 23 people die from heart disease, and the numbers are projected to rise with the rapidly ageing population. It is estimated that one in three Singaporeans may have underlying early heart disease that remains undetected.

To tackle the pressing challenge of heart disease, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who launched the project at the Heart Disease Prevention Symposium at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel on Wednesday morning, said there is a need to move upstream to invest in scientific research and shape lifestyles because delivering very good care to heart disease patients is not enough.

Project Reset, a large-scale collaborative initiative led by Professor Roger Foo and his team behind the Cardiovascular-Metabolic Disease Translational Research Programme, received a $25 million grant.

“As we know, heart disease is a notorious silent killer. The arteries supplying blood to our hearts can quietly clog up slowly, unbeknownst to us due to factors such as unhealthy food intake, lack of physical activity and genetic predisposition,” Mr Ong said.

“Project Reset aims to detect early signs of heart disease by identifying cardio-liver-metabolic biomarkers present in individuals who have heart disease but still asymptomatic. Hopefully, with these findings, we will (uncover) the silent killer”.

Researchers will leverage Artificial Intelligence to analyse the data and identify the early warning signals, he added.

At the launch, Prof Foo, a senior consultant at the National University Heart Centre, said that as heart disease is a complex condition influenced by a range of factors, the Project Reset team will be capturing a variety of data points, from lifestyle information and clinical data, down to genetic variations, at a scale that has not been done before.

“We want to map the disease and uncover all the associations between the conditions that can put a person at high risk of heart attacks and stroke, including blocked arteries, hypertension, fatty liver and left ventricular fibrosis (scarring of heart muscles),” he said.

“The results would tell us why a fit marathon runner can suddenly collapse and die or why a young healthy person can die in his sleep.”

Some people who maintain a healthy lifestyle today may be lulled into thinking that they are completely healthy, but fitness and health are not the same thing, said Prof Foo.

For instance, marathon runners are very fit, but when you start looking at the arteries, the liver and their metabolism, it may not be what you expect, he said.

Mr Mike Tan, 64, a retiree, who joined a smaller National University Health System study aimed at finding ways to detect early disease earlier this year, is a good example.

He goes to the gym three to four times a week, hikes, cycles and has taken part in half-marathons, which he said allows him to not watch his diet.

“I have been on low dosage statin for 15 to 20 years for high cholesterol levels and my level is well controlled. It’s like a security blanket. So, I came into the research thinking I am healthy. I did a heart scan and my heart health was good, but I discovered I have fatty liver disease,” he said.