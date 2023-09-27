S’pore to study regulatory measures to reduce sodium in food: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – Singapore is studying possible regulatory measures to reduce sodium content in food, as it steps up efforts to get the food industry and the population to shift to healthier options.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday that Singapore has studied how other countries have cut sodium content.

Examples he cited included Chile, where products exceeding the stipulated sodium threshold must have a “higher in sodium” warning label, and Finland, which regulates sodium limits for selected packaged food items that are the main contributors of sodium in the local diet.

“Both measures have worked. They have spurred industry reformulation and reduced their populations’ sodium intake. We will draw lessons from these examples, to consider what would be suitable to implement in our local context,” said Mr Ong.

He was speaking at the launch of Project Reset, a major cardiovascular research project.

The latest national surveys have shown that Singaporeans are eating too much salt, and the proportion of those with high blood pressure has nearly doubled from 2010, to more than a third of the population.

Senior consultant at the National University Heart Centre Singapore Tay Huay Cheem believes that the strategies the government took in reducing sugar to bring down diabetes rate can also apply to salt reduction to lower hypertension rate.

“This effort will have to involve many stakeholders, not only individuals but also the government, the food processing industry and the salt manufacturers,” he said. “The leadership must come from the government to set goals and targets for salt reduction and implement strategies which can be broadly divided into two aspects – public education and working with food industry and manufacturers.”

Prof Tan said the government can impose legislative control measures to provide a system of incentives and disincentives for food industries to set up surveillance and monitoring systems to ensure that the strategies are carried out.

He pointed out that a 1g reduction of salt per day can lower the risk of heart disease by 4 per cent and stroke by 6 per cent, for instance.

Citing a five-year salt substitute and stroke study in China, carried out from 2014 on over 20,000 Chinese, Prof Tan said it showed that a 25 per cent reduction in salt can cut stroke by 14 per cent and death by 12 per cent.

In the meantime, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) will launch a campaign to encourage the industry and food and beverage operators to pledge to reduce sodium content in their dishes to the levels in 2010.

This comes as a HPB market study shows that between 2010 and 2023, the sodium content of dishes has gone up by an average of 20 per cent.