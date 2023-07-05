Gangrene and toe ulcers: Treat diabetes-related foot conditions with this less invasive keyhole procedure

When Mr Victor Susainathan developed a wound almost 2.5cm long on his right toe last March, he didn’t think much of it at first.

The 56-year-old IT project manager, who was diagnosed with diabetes four years ago, went about his daily activities as usual but got increasingly worried when the wound did not seem to heal and began to turn black in colour.

“I went to the polyclinic to get the wound dressed. For about three weeks, it looked like it was getting better, but then it would open up and bleed again, so I decided to look into it further,” he recalls.

Deciding to get specialist help, Mr Victor was introduced by friends to Dr Tang Tjun Yip, a senior vascular and endovascular surgeon and medical director at The Vascular & Endovascular Clinic at Gleneagles Hospital and a visiting specialist at the International Specialists Clinic. It was then that he found out he had a diabetic foot ulcer – an open sore commonly located on the bottom of the foot and a blocked artery in his leg preventing oxygen from reaching his foot to heal the ulcer.

Why are people with diabetes more prone to foot problems?

One in three Singaporeans are at risk of developing diabetes in their lifetime, and it comes with the risk of other health complications, such as damaged nerves and narrowed or blocked arteries in the legs and feet termed peripheral artery disease.

Such nerve damage, or neuropathy, occurs throughout the body, but most often in the legs and feet, and arterial insufficiency causes poor blood circulation to these parts, notes Dr Tang.

This results in tingling or numbness, swelling, and slow healing of wounds and sores. Other symptoms to look out for include blackened tissue, changes to skin or toenail colour, and discharge of fluid or pus.

“Common foot problems amongst those with diabetes include ulcers, deformities and gangrene – irreversible damage to body tissue due to lack of blood supply,” explains Dr Tang. “They often result from poor blood circulation or lack of sensation due to nerve damage caused by elevated systemic blood glucose levels.”

These conditions can greatly affect quality of life whilst also increasing the risk of major lower limb amputation and in some cases, death, warns Dr Tang.

“Very often, this is because patients with diabetic foot conditions present late, when the disease has advanced and there is major tissue loss,” he adds. “This is usually due to lack of awareness of their condition, not knowing its seriousness, or being in denial.”