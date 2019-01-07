Government to take over administration of ElderShield from 2021

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday (Jan 7) that the Government will administer ElderShield, the insurance scheme for people with severe disabilities, from 2021.

MOH said in a statement that it had reached an agreement for the Government to take over administration from the three private insurers - Aviva, Great Eastern and NTUC Income - that currently administer the scheme.

This will allow ElderShield policyholders to make the switch to CareShield Life more smoothly, the ministry said.

CareShield Life, a new compulsory government-run scheme, will be implemented from 2020 for everyone between the ages of 30 and 40 and is intended to replace the existing optional ElderShield scheme.

Existing cohorts born in 1979 or earlier can join CareShield Life from 2021, coinciding with the Government's administration of ElderShield.

Those who choose not to switch to CareShield Life will continue to be covered by their existing ElderShield policies. They will still benefit from improvements to the claims assessment process implemented for CareShield Life, including a new assessment framework that takes cognitive impairments into account.

MOH said that the Government will operate the ElderShield scheme on a not-for-profit basis and that premium rebates for policyholders will continue.

The private insurers will continue to issue new ElderShield policies and serve existing ones until 2021, said MOH.

More information on the transfer will be made available to policyholders closer to the date of the transfer, it added.