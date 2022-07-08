Fourth monkeypox case confirmed in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Another case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the Republic, bringing the total number of cases detected since June to four, said the Ministry of Health on Friday (July 8).

Also an imported infection, the patient is a 30-year-old male India national who lives in Singapore and recently returned from Germany.

He developed a rash in the groin area on June 30, and sought medical care when he came down with a fever on Thursday.

He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where his condition is currently stable.

MOH said he is not linked to the monkeypox cases earlier announced.

The ministry said contact tracing is ongoing.