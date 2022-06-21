S'pore confirms imported monkeypox case; 13 close contacts identified

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an imported case of monkeypox here.

The patient is a 42-year-old British man who works as a flight attendant and was in Singapore between last Wednesday and last Friday (June 15 and 17) and again on Sunday as he flew in and out of the country, said MOH on Tuesday night.

He tested positive for monkeypox on Monday and is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

His condition is stable, said MOH, adding that contact tracing is ongoing.

Thirteen close contacts have been identified as at Tuesday.

All close contacts will be placed on quarantine for 21 days since their last contact with the patient.

Two low-risk contacts have also been placed on phone surveillance, said MOH.

Those under phone surveillance will receive daily phone calls during a 21-day period to monitor for any onset of symptoms.

If they are suspected of being infected, they will immediately be taken to the NCID for further evaluation and isolation to prevent further transmission.

This is the first imported monkeypox infection detected in Singapore since 2019, when a Nigerian man tested positive.

MOH also said on June 6 that a traveller who transited through Singapore to Australia the week before had tested positive for monkeypox.

Giving more details about the latest imported case, MOH said the man started to have a headache on June 14 and had a fever two days later.

These symptoms subsequently resolved, but he then developed rashes on his skin on Sunday, said MOH.

He sought medical attention via teleconsultation that night and was taken to the NCID the next day for further assessment.