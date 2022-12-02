Dry or chesty cough: Know the difference to treat this annoying symptom more effectively

Recently recovered from Covid-19? You may be back at work but the nasty cough does not seem to be going away.

A lingering cough is a classic symptom of long Covid – that is, the situation where you continue to have Covid-19 symptoms long after recovery.

According to a study of participants in the United Kingdom, 49.8 per cent of patients infected with the Omicron variant suffered from a lingering cough. Closer to home, a study led by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases showed that 10 per cent of recovered Covid-19 patients continued to have lingering coughs and shortness of breath even six months after infection.

Compounding the situation has been an increase in the number of flu cases.

Knowing what kind of cough you or your loved one has is the first step to combating this irritating problem.

“Coughs can be very confusing and difficult to distinguish from each other,” says Ms Sue Low, regional senior medical affairs specialist at iNova Pharmaceuticals.

“If you have a scratchy, tickly feeling in the back of your throat that makes you cough, that’s what we call a dry cough. When a cough produces phlegm, it’s called a wet or productive chesty cough because phlegm is wet.”

Dry or tickly coughs occur when the airway is irritated

Coughing is a normal, protective reflex of your body to clear the airways from irritation.

Dry coughs occur when there is an irritating sensation in the throat. Unlike a wet cough, where mucus is hacked up and spat out to clear the airways, dry coughs do not produce phlegm.

There are numerous causes of a dry cough, such as postnasal drip. Your nose produces mucus everyday but in normal circumstances, you won’t notice this as the amount is small enough to mix with your saliva and drip down the back of your throat.

However, when there is excess mucus – for example, in response to an infection – it can trigger your cough reflex. Dry coughs can also occur after taking certain medications or if triggered by allergies or noxious substances such as cigarette smoke or pollutants.

How to deal with a dry cough

Besides drinking enough fluids to keep the airways comfortably lubricated, you can also consider speaking to a doctor about managing environmental factors and treating the postnasal drip.