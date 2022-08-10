Eat well and manage stress: Some ways to beat gut issues for better health

When your gut health is compromised, it can lead to more than just a bloated feeling or poor bowel movements. Your immune system can be affected too.

So don’t let common digestive issues – no matter how light – become the norm for you. Instead of bearing discomfort from indigestion and poor bowel movement till it goes away yet again, take preventive steps to keep your gut health in check.

Product researcher at Suntory Wellness Research Centre, Mr Yu Ipponmatsu, shares some tips on how to boost your immunity and promote better digestion.

Q: Why is it important to take care of our gut health?

Actively caring for your gut health can alleviate the woes that come with ageing and unchecked lifestyle habits.

Here are five reasons to bear in mind: