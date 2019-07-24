'A form of charity for me' - SPH Red Apple Day attracts 160 blood donors

SINGAPORE - Retired secretary Chan Moh Chuen overcame a fear of needles to become a regular blood donor, as she knows just how important it can be.

"My mother, who fell very sick, received blood from kind donors when she needed it," said the 64-year-old. "So I've been donating blood again since 2013, as a way of giving back."

On Wednesday (July 24), she made her 20th donation at Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) annual blood donation drive - also known as SPH Red Apple Day.

The event is now in its 19th year and was held at the SPH News Centre Auditorium, which attracted SPH staff, students of Beatty Secondary School, their parents and teachers, as well as members of the public.

Some 119 units of blood were collected from 160 donors, which amounted to more than 53 litres.

Mr Alex Tan, a 52-year-old security officer at SPH, has donated approximately 30 times.

"I'm not rich, but this is a form of charity for me," he said.

The event was supported by the Singapore Red Cross Society and Beatty Secondary School.

Students from the school attended the drive and learned about the significant role blood donation has in saving lives.

School principal Mr Ling Khoon Chow said: "The blood donation drive helps our students understand the importance of blood donation from a young age so that they will consider donating blood when they are older."

"Through this drive, we also hope to encourage and make it easy for our stakeholders such as our staff and parents to donate blood and play their part in saving lives."

Some students also donated for the first time.

Secondary Four student Bala Chandar S/O Serengavan, 16, said: "I heard that one packet of blood saves three lives and that there's a shortage of donors - I hope my blood type will be helpful to those who need it."