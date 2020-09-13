42 new Covid-19 cases; 92 patients discharged

There were 42 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,357, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Forty-one of the cases were asymptomatic. Nine in 10 of yesterday's cases are imported or linked to known cases, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

Of the new cases, 10 were imported ones, and they were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival here.

Two are Singaporeans, and five are permanent residents who returned to Singapore from India on Aug 30 and Aug 31.

Another two imported patients are work pass holders who arrived separately from Germany on Aug 30 and the Philippines on Aug 29.

The remaining case is a short-term visit pass holder who is the spouse of a Singaporean who arrived from India on Sept 5.

There were four community cases, comprising one permanent resident, one work pass holder and two work permit holders, said MOH. All four were asymptomatic and detected through proactive testing.

Case 57470 had been identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and was placed on quarantine earlier.

Case 57463 was tested as part of efforts to screen individuals working in front-line Covid-19 operations.

Meanwhile, case 57461 was swabbed as part of MOH's active case finding efforts.

The last community infection, case 57495, was detected as a result of MOH's routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are staying outside dormitories.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 28 new coronavirus patients confirmed yesterday.

Of the 28, 16 were identified as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine if they had the virus.

The remaining 12 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as biweekly rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories.

One of the patients staying in dorms was from Avery Lodge Dormitory in Jurong - a cluster that now has 69 confirmed cases. The dormitory was confirmed as a new cluster on Thursday.

Eleven were linked to the cluster at CDPL Tuas Dormitory, which now has 32 confirmed cases.

Five were linked to the cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge, which now has 211 confirmed cases.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases a fortnight ago, to two in the past week.

Update on cases

New cases: 42 Imported: 10 (2 Singaporeans, 5 PRs, 2 work pass holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 4 (1 PR, 1 work pass holder, 2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 28 Active cases: 631 In hospitals: 54 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 577 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 56,684 Discharged yesterday: 92 TOTAL CASES: 57,357

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

With 92 cases discharged yesterday, 56,684 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 54 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 577 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes. Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 28.6 million people. More than 919,000 people have died.