askST: If I collect the TraceTogether token, do I still need the app?

SINGAPORE - Residents in the Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar districts will be the first to receive the free TraceTogether tokens from next Monday (Sept 14). This nationwide exercise will be rolled out to other Singapore residents progressively.

While it is not mandatory to collect the token, everyone who wants a token will be issued one.

Here are some things you need to know about the contact tracing devices.

1. How can I collect my token?

Visit token.gowhere.gov.sg and key in your postal code for the details. People who want to collect their tokens before distribution starts in their district can visit any active collection site to do so.

2. Is my token waterproof?

The token is water-resistant but not waterproof. Treat it as you would treat your mobile phone. That is, do not drop it from a height, immerse it in water, or place it near fire.

3. If I collect the TraceTogether token, do I still need the TraceTogether app?

You can use either the app or the token. The token was designed for people who do not want to install the TraceTogether app, or are not comfortable using a smartphone.

4. Can my child collect a token?

Yes, as long as they are aged seven and above.

5. I am not a Singapore citizen. Can I still collect a token?

Yes, as long as you are a resident here. This includes pass holders.

6. Can I extract the data collected by my TraceTogether token? What if someone steals my token to do so?

No, you will not be able to extract data captured by the token. The data is encrypted and no personal identifiable information is stored on the token, so even if someone steals your token, they will not be able to make sense of the data.

7. What do I do if I have lost my token? What if the token is damaged?

You can get it replaced at any community centre or club where token distribution has started. If you have lost your token, you will not be charged for the first replacement.