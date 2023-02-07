HDB to commission study for Sengkang, Punggol flats facing mould issues

SINGAPORE - HDB will be commissioning an independent professional technical study to look into mould growth observed at Anchorvale Parkview in Sengkang and Matilda Court in Sumang Lane in Punggol. Expected to take three to four months, the study will look at why some blocks are more prone to mould and what can be done to fix the situation, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in a written reply to parliamentary questions raised by four MPs on Monday. He added: “Nonetheless, HDB has assessed that the mould growth observed for affected blocks does not affect structural components and poses no risks to the structural integrity of the building.” In January, Facebook users posted pictures online of the the mould-stained exteriors of flats in the area, even though the buildings were completed only about six years ago.

Sengkang resident “Jane Wendy” pointed out on Facebook that her flat had only hit its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) but the mould-streaked walls gave the blocks a “haunted house” appearance. The town council told her she would have to wait two years for a fresh coat of paint. Currently, newly completed HDBs that have been handed over to town councils for maintenance and management have a six-year warranty period for external painting to cover defects such as peeling paint, discolouration and mould.

The facades of all HDB developments are first painted with one coat of water-based sealer, before two coats of algae-resistant emulsion paint are added. The emulsion paint contains biocide, which prohibits the growth of algae culture. In response to Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah’s question about the health risk posed by the mould, Mr Lee said the mould on the facade would affect flat owners significantly less than if it was growing indoors.

“Nonetheless, the technical study mentioned will be identifying the species of mould found at Anchorvale Parkview and Matilda Court for further risk assessment,” he added. Mr Lee pointed out that the paint is commonly used for both private and public sector projects, and complies with the Singapore Standard.

The recommended schedule for town councils to carry out Repair & Redecoration (R&R) works is seven years. However, he said, town councils can start these works earlier or opt to defer them till a later time, depending on operational needs.