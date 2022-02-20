Upgrading works start for 56,000 HDB flats built between 1987 and 1997

SINGAPORE - More homes will be improved with better facilities and fittings, with a second batch of about 230,000 Housing Board flats built between 1987 and 1997 eligible for the Home Improvement Programme (HIP).

Upgrading works will start first for about 56,000 flats from this group, the HDB said on Sunday (Feb 20).

About two-thirds of the affected households have been asked if they want to proceed with HIP, since polling began in September 2021.

As at Dec 31, 2021, all polled blocks had at least 75 per cent of eligible households voting in favour of the HIP - a pre-requisite before works can start. The start of works for the expanded HIP scheme, 15 years after the programme was launched in 2007, comes as HIP works for almost all the first batch of 320,000 eligible flats built before 1986 are reaching completion.

Of this group, about 81 per cent - about 259,100 flats - have completed upgrading works, while another 17 per cent - about 55,100 flats - are in various stages of upgrading, said HDB.

As at March 31, 2021, the Government has spent about $3.4 billion on the improvement works for the first batch of flats. The enhancements aim to improve the quality of life for HDB residents, take care of common maintenance problems, and address issues related to an ageing population. The programme has three components - essential improvement items, optional items and enhancements for active seniors (Ease).

The essential improvements, such as repair of spalling concrete or structural cracks, and a retractable clothes drying rack, enhance public health and safety standards and are fully paid for by the Government.

Optional improvement items, such as new entrance doors and gates, are subsidised up to 95 per cent depending on flat type.

The Ease programme, also heavily subsidised, provides elderly-friendly fittings for the homes, such as grab bars, ramps and slip-resistant treatment to toilet floor tiles.

These fittings are also offered separately under a direct application route for residents who need them, or whose blocks do not qualify for HIP.

To enable residents to visualise how the Ease fittings will look in their home, HDB has introduced an augmented reality feature on the Mobile@HDB app since July 2021.

Using their digital devices, residents can scan their home with the app, and virtually place and adjust the selected type of grab bars on the walls, or ramps on the floors.